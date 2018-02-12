Woman's body found in ditch by river behind Kentucky church

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A woman's body has been found by a river behind a church in Kentucky.

Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins confirmed to news outlets that 33-year-old Stacy Hobbs was found dead behind Swan Pond Baptist Church. A church member found her lying in a drainage ditch that flows in the Cumberland River on Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs says the cause of death is currently unknown. A Kentucky State Police says authorities do not believe her death was related to the widespread flooding in the county this weekend.

An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort.

Hobbs was from Barbourville, where the church is located. It's unclear whether she had any connection to the church.

