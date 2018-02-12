More than $238K raised for families of fallen officers; chief warns of fake GoFundMe pages

More than $238,000 has been raised for the families of two Westerville police officers shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Capital City FOP Lodge Lodge No. 9 started the GoFundMe page Saturday with a $250,000 goal. The organization is the fifth largest local lodge in the FOP with more than 4,000 members representing 29 law enforcement agencies in Franklin County

As of Monday morning, 3,618 people donated a total of $238,308.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. pic.twitter.com/EwzajbW1BW — F.O.P. Lodge #9 (@fop9) February 10, 2018

In a news conference Sunday, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer warned fake online fundraising pages had been set up.

"We should be honoring these officers right now, not illicitly trying to profit off the officers' deaths," he said.

He also said people have been calling the police "radio room, screaming threats, obscenities and vulgarities at our radio techs. And, quite frankly, there's a special place in hell for those people and my wish is that it comes very soon."

