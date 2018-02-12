Major delays SB I-71 crash at Ridge Road

A multi-vehicle crash is causing lengthy delays on southbound Interstate 75 at Ridge Road Monday morning.

Six vehicles collided where the ramp from Ridge Road onto the highway meets the high-speed, left lane of I-71.

Delays are up to 45 minutes in this area.

The accident was reported just after 8 a.m. Ambulances were sent to the scene.

Detour westbound onto either the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or Norwood Lateral to get to southbound I-75.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.