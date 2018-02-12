The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Full Story >
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Full Story >
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.Full Story >
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.Full Story >
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.Full Story >
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.Full Story >
The medical director said nurses reviewed the records and made recommendations to him before he approved or denied care.Full Story >
The medical director said nurses reviewed the records and made recommendations to him before he approved or denied care.Full Story >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.Full Story >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.Full Story >