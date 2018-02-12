White nationalist Richard Spencer UC visit off - for now - over security fee dispute

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, faced a deadline Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, to agree to...

An attorney for Richard Spencer says the white nationalist's planned talk at University of Cincinnati campus during spring break next month is off - at least for now - over a legal standoff related to UC's demand for a security fee of nearly $11,000.

Attorney Kyle Bristow told FOX19 NOW Monday that Spencer's tour organizer will try to reschedule the appearance for summer or fall.

A UC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bristow had said Spencer would speak March 14, but no contract was agreed upon after the school insisted on the security fee that Spencer's side said was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

They filed a federal lawsuit, which the school asked a judge to dismiss.

Bristow has sued several other schools, including Ohio State University, for not allowing Spencer to speak.

