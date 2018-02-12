Betty Buckley to lead US national tour of 'Hello, Dolly!'

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Betty Buckley, the Tony Award-winning actress who belted out "Memories" in "Cats" on Broadway and starred in "Eight Is Enough" on TV, has been tapped to lead the national tour of "Hello, Dolly!"
Buckley will star as matchmaker and schemer Dolly Levi in the production that won four Tonys last year, including best revival on Broadway and best actress in a musical for Bette Midler, who also played Levi.
The tour kicks off Oct. 2 at Cleveland's Playhouse Square. Full tour dates and cities will be announced shortly, as will the rest of the cast.
The show is a musical version of Thornton Wilder's play "The Matchmaker" with the songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," ''Before the Parade Passes By" and "So Long Dearie."
