Police officer who lied about being shot sentenced to jail

Bryan Eubanks a former Newcomerstown Police Officer was sentenced Monday on felony charges for reporting he had been shot while on duty last April.

Eubanks received 90 days in jail, a $2,500 fine and 500 hours of community service.

An investigation revealed he had shot himself and made up a story about stopping a car who’s driver opened fire.

The original report triggered a widespread manhunt for the imaginary gunman.

Eubanks later admitted he was lying.

The Ohio Attorney General prosecuted the case.

His crimes included inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers compensation fraud.

His attorney says the former policeman was stressed to the breaking point, suffering night terrors and more telling Judge Edward O'Farrell at sentencing Monday, "Not everyone is cut out to be a police officer. He's not one of them."

Prosecutor Christian Sticken noted that he went too far in naming a suspect -- a real, live innocent person.

"He didn't have to do that. He gave such detail, what clothing he was wearing. Things that were hard to see, they became suspicious," said Sticken.

Eubanks has been fired by the police department and his peace officer certification will be revoked.

