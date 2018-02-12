Heavy rains cause flooding woes in Appalachia

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Heavy rains flooded areas and caused mudslides in parts of Appalachia, forcing dozens of people out of their homes and into shelters as the high water closed roads and schools.
Kentucky Emergency Management spokeswoman Monica L. French told news outlets that Harlan, Bell, Knox, Letcher and Floyd counties and the city of Pineville have declared states of emergencies due to flooding.
Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says between 30 and 50 people spent the night at a shelter Saturday.
The National Weather Service still had flood warnings posted Monday morning for a few areas in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Heavy rains in southwest Virginia caused flooding, mudslides and a partial dam break Sunday. Although warnings in West Virginia had expired, areas in the southern part of the state were cleaning up from mudslides Sunday.
