Police: Veteran cop fatally shoots domestic violence suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a veteran officer fatally shot a 25-year-old domestic violence suspect following a confrontation over the weekend.
Columbus police on Monday identified the suspect and officer involved in the Saturday night shooting in the city's Hilltop neighborhood. They say 25-year-old Steven Tyler Reed, of Columbus, was fatally shot by Officer Nathan Schwind, an 11-year veteran of the police division.
Authorities say officers responded to a domestic-violence complaint at a home and were told the suspect fled the scene. They say he was found nearby, and he was fatally shot after a confrontation with police.
The shooting occurred hours after two police officers were killed in a different confrontation as they responded to a 911 hang-up call in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.
