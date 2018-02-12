Xavier, UC ranked together in AP top 5 for first time ever

Xavier University and University of Cincinnati continue to move up in the national rankings.

Both teams made history in the Associated Press' college basketball poll released Monday with Xavier coming in at No. 4 and UC at No. 5. It's the first time both teams have been ranked together in the top five.

Xavier moved up one spot to No. 4, making it the Musketeers' highest ranking this season and highest ranking in program history.

UC moved up one spot to No. 5.

[UC senior Gary Clark gives fan hope amid heartbreaking illness]

Ohio State is at No. 8 and UK fell off the top 25 list.

Xavier (23-3) won their eighth straight game Saturday against Creighton.

On Sunday, the Bearcats (23-2) dominated SMU to extend their longest winning streak under Mick Cronin to 16 games.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.