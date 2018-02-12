Facebook is losing young users to Snapchat at a fast pace

Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.Full Story >
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.Full Story >
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.Full Story >
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.Full Story >
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.Full Story >
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.Full Story >
Police arrested the man after finding a 2004 warrant for a missed court date that they thought was criminal.Full Story >
Police arrested the man after finding a 2004 warrant for a missed court date that they thought was criminal.Full Story >
The moment where a man's e-cigarette battery exploded was captured on video - a flash of fire then he hit the floor.Full Story >
The moment where a man's e-cigarette battery exploded was captured on video - a flash of fire then he hit the floor.Full Story >