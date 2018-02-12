Facebook is losing young users to Snapchat at a fast pace

Marketing research suggests that Facebook is losing its appeal with young users. (Source: CNN/FACEBOOK/SNAPCHAT)

(CNN) - Facebook is losing young users faster than ever to Snapchat, according to new research from eMarketer.

The research firm said for the first time, less than half of internet users in the United States, 12 to 17 years old, will use Facebook this year.

The social networking giant can no longer rely on Instagram, also owned by Facebook, to help keep its younger audience.

eMarketer estimates Instagram will lose 2 million users under age 25 this year.

During the same time, 1.9 million users will add Snapchat.

Facebook is still the world's most popular social media site, with more than 2 billion users.

