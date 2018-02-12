Consider This: Here's what viewers had to say about the recent controversy at Elder HS

Some Elder High School students spent lunchtime Monday at St. Xavier in hopes of improving school relations. It's another good step in what we called a teaching moment in last week's Consider This.

This is all about a recent game between Elder and St. X that was stopped because of inappropriate and racial chants by Elder students. FOX19 NOW received quite a few comments about the editorial.

Pamela says, “I wholeheartedly agree that the students need to attend diversity training and complete community service over a six to 10-week period to learn and understand about different cultures and their ignorance of others.”

Mark has a problem with my statement that an apology isn't enough. “The Elder administration made it clear they are taking action beyond an apology. Your ‘apology is not enough’ statement implies otherwise. Don’t take an unfortunate situation and make it even worse with your poor choice of words," he says.

Mary Lynn says, “Ok … a teaching moment -- explain how? How about just telling them? Expelling them?”

Franklin says, “This is nothing new. This has been going on for generations at both schools. Let’s not act like we’re shocked.”

And finally, Terri has a comment regarding the responsibility of parents. She isn't condoning the behavior, but says, "If you’ve ever worked around schools, you know that some of the nicest, most responsible, most concerned parents have children that do and say horrible things sometimes."

