Governor: Company shouldn't have to make gay pride shirts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor is urging the state's highest court to rule in favor of a company whose owner refused to print T-shirts for a gay rights festival because of his Christian beliefs.
Attorneys for Gov. Matt Bevin have asked to file a brief with the Kentucky Supreme Court in the case involving Hands-On Originals. The company refused an order in 2012 from Lexington's Gay and Lesbian Services Organization for T-shirts in advance of the city's Gay Pride Festival.
The Lexington Human Rights Commission ruled the company violated a city ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. A state judge and the Court of Appeals both reversed those rulings. The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.
Bevin argues Kentucky should protect the right of citizens to act according to their conscience.
