Man throws rock at CFD medic unit, gets arrested

A man was arrested Monday after throwing a rock into the window of a Cincinnati Fire Department medic unit, police said.

It happened around 11 a.m. near Government Square.

Bruce Diamond, 47, was charged with vandalism.

The unit was taken out of service because of the damage.

