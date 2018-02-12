Man throws rock at CFD medic unit, gets arrested

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.Full Story >
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.Full Story >
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.Full Story >
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.Full Story >
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.Full Story >
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.Full Story >
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).Full Story >
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).Full Story >
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.Full Story >
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.Full Story >