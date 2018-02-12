Puppy left to die in a Florida river finds a new home

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (RNN) – River the puppy has a new home after being left for dead in the near-freezing waters of the Halifax River.
Animal control officers found the pup under the Seabreeze Bridge after phone call to police dispatch. Temperatures had dropped into the 30s during a January cold snap.
Video recorded by one of the officers shows the shivering ball of fur being warmed up before she was taken to the animal shelter to recover.
Now that River is healthy, Daytona Beach Police Department Officer Kera Cantrell has adopted her.
