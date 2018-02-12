Ex-Kentucky player and fundraiser Terry Mobley, 74, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Terry Mobley, who made one of Kentucky men's basketball's biggest baskets before serving the school in numerous leadership roles for over five decades, has died. He was 74.
The school said in a release that Mobley was surrounded by family members and loved ones when he died early Monday after a long illness. The Harrodsburg, Kentucky, native was a three-year starter under legendary coach Adolph Rupp from 1962-65 and gained national fame for his 15-foot shot in the final seconds that lifted the No. 2 Wildcats past top-ranked Duke 81-79 on Dec. 31, 1963, in New Orleans.
Mobley worked for IBM after graduation before returning to join Kentucky's development office and eventually lead a $1 billion capital campaign. His other administrative roles at Kentucky included working as a trustee and interim athletic director. Mobley's funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church with other arrangements pending.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman is dead and the suspected gunman is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Springfield Township police said early Saturday.Full Story >
A woman is dead and the suspected gunman is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Springfield Township police said early Saturday.Full Story >
Team officials hope to know by the end of March whether FC Cincinnati has been granted an MLS expansion bid.Full Story >
Team officials hope to know by the end of March whether FC Cincinnati has been granted an MLS expansion bid.Full Story >
Two police officers in the Columbus suburb of Westerville described as "true American heroes" were shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday afternoon, Westerville police said.Full Story >
Two police officers in the Columbus suburb of Westerville described as "true American heroes" were shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday afternoon, Westerville police said.Full Story >
A group of Mount Notre Dame High School students made history in Italy this week, honoring Hamilton County soldiers who were killed in World War II.Full Story >
A group of Mount Notre Dame High School students made history in Italy this week, honoring Hamilton County soldiers who were killed in World War II.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky family is pleading for help after someone stole their vehicle with a valuable item still inside.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky family is pleading for help after someone stole their vehicle with a valuable item still inside.Full Story >