County board of education names superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A county board of education in Kentucky has named a superintendent.

News outlets report that the Jefferson County Board of Education named Marty Pollio as the next superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

Pollio held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down. Chairwoman Diane Porter says the panel would negotiate a contract with Pollio by April 1.

Along with upcoming audit results, he'll need to lead the district through several things including pending state budget cuts.

A group known as the Steering Committee for Action on Louisville's Agenda argues JCPS won't close its achievement gaps until it undergoes an internal overhaul.

Gov. Matt Bevin has slammed JCPS for having bloated administrative salaries and "hundreds of millions" in reserves while the state braces for massive budget cuts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.