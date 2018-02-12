FC Cincinnati GM: Stargel Stadium would need to be replaced if West End site is selected

If FC Cincinnati is granted an MLS expansion bid, the team would fund a soccer-specific stadium in one of three spots: the West End, Oakley, or Newport, Ky.

If such a stadium were to be built in the West End, Stargel Stadium on Central Avenue would need to be replaced, according to team president and general manager Jeff Berding.

Berding says Stargel Stadium would need to be “replaced.” Stadium would not touch Taft H.S. in any way. @IamCPS @fccincinnati @Fox19_Mike pic.twitter.com/5EpyOmbF3U — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) February 12, 2018

Berding says if club rebuilt Stargel Stadium, it would be the best in the @IamCPS district and perhaps the best in the entire state. @fccincinnati @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) February 12, 2018

Berding attended a Cincinnati Public Schools meeting Monday and discussed stadium plans, as well as furthering the existing partnership between the team and the district.

The current state of Stargel Stadium was also discussed by district officials Monday.

FCC says it is committed to building "a new, bigger and better Stargel adjacent to the school" if the site is selected.

Opponents of the plan say they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School. Stadium plans would not impact Taft High itself, according to Berding.

Berding hopes to know by the end of March whether FC Cincinnati has been granted an MLS expansion bid.

