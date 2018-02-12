Lexington man set to move to Cincinnati for new job vanishes

A Lexington man who was set to move to Cincinnati for a new job vanished the day he was supposed to relocate.

Police and loved ones are frantically searching for 28-year-old Justin Blizzard. He was last seen Feb. 2.

"To me, it's been a nightmare," Blizzard's mother Melissa Bishop said. "I don't understand how somebody can just vanish."

Bishop said her son recently got a new job in the Cincinnati area in the maintenance department of an apartment complex. He was packed up and ready to make the move on Feb. 2.

After dropping off a few friends that day, he headed out to rent a moving truck and was then supposed to pick up his belongings, but Bishop said he never made it to either location. He hasn't been heard from since.

Blizzard's loved ones have described him as outgoing and full of life. They said there is no doubt this is out of character. They're holding organized searches while police in several Kentucky cities work to track him down.

"For him to go nine to ten days without calling or texting me is very unusual," Bishop said.

Blizzard's mother said that his new boss called her and said he never showed up for his first day of work in Cincinnati.

"Nobody knows anything. Nobody's seen him, and it's just not right," Bishop said. "You call his phone, and it goes straight to voicemail."

Relatives believe Blizzard was last seen driving his car. They originally said it was a 2006 gray Eclipse, but have since clarified that it is a 2003 model. The license plate is Kentucky 659-FAW.

Blizzard has brown eyes and brown hair and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Investigators have said it's possible he's in the Tri-State area.

This 28-year-old Lexington man was set to move to Cincinnati for a new job... but he never made it. The day he was supposed to relocate, he disappeared. Now police & loved ones are desperately searching for Justin Blizzard. Could he be in Cincy? The story on @FOX19 @ 10. pic.twitter.com/rKWxhfj5Lv — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 13, 2018

If you think you've seen Justin Blizzard or his car, or if you have information on his disappearance, call police.

