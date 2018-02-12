Several women targeted during Middletown robbery spree

Thieves went on a robbery spree in Middletown this past weekend, mostly targeting women walking alone on the street.

On Saturday, three women were robbed in a less-than-two-hour span. In each incident, the victims were held at gunpoint and were ordered to give up all of their cash.

Tara Riddell is still struggling to get the image of a gun pushed to her head out of her mind.

"It was really terrifying,” she said.

On Saturday night, she was walking to her car when she was approached by the gunman.

"I was getting into my car at my mom's house and I was waiting for a car to pass me but instead of passing me the guy stopped and turned his headlights off," she said. "He got out of his car and opened my door and put a gun to my head and asked me for my purse."

It happened on Stanley Street just before 9 p.m. She said she didn't have a purse, only her wallet, and the robber was upset with what was inside.

"He was like, 'Really? You really only have $4 on you?' And I was like, 'Yeah. Please take my money and go. This is all I have, please just go. I'm sorry I don't have any more than this,'" she said.

At that point, he jumped back in his car and took off, but not before she was able to get a license plate number.

"He tried to swerve to make it to where I wasn't able to read the license plate but I still got it," she said.

According to police reports, the vehicle fits a similar description for two previous robberies that night. Just after 7 p.m. on Casper Street, the gunman reportedly followed a woman and her brother as they got out of their car and demanded cash.

Riddell is just thankful she wasn't hurt.

"At first, I saw him walking to my car and I thought he was actually going to take me. I'm actually really glad he wanted my money instead of me," she said.

Now she is warning others in the community to stay alert.

"Just stay safe and keep an eye out. It's really dangerous around here,” said Riddell.

Middletown police have a person in custody. The person's name has not been being released yet. According to the different descriptions from the victims, it’s possible there may be more than one person involved in the robberies.

