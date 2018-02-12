Several in custody after Springfield Twp police chase, crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Several in custody after Springfield Twp police chase, crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

A police chase that began Monday evening in Springfield Township ended in a crash on an Interstate 71 ramp.

The crash took place on the ramp from northbound I-71 to Ridge Road South. Those inside at the time bailed, authorities said.

After about a 45-minute search, they were all taken into custody, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

