Powerball winner who demands anonymity to get money

It's an idea that's causing some buzz around town: a proposed ordinance in Hamilton would allow beekeeping inside city limits.Full Story >
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms is heading up an ongoing investigation into a burglary that took place at a Florence, Ky. gun store.Full Story >
A person has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a shooting in College Hill.Full Story >
Some of the dogs possibly stolen in Adams County have gone up for adoption.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head this past December at an area McDonald's is now listed in fair condition, officials say.Full Story >
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withFull Story >
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSFull Story >
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaFull Story >
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkFull Story >
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.Full Story >
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearFull Story >
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyFull Story >
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyFull Story >
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeFull Story >
