Justices to hear arguments over giant e-school's attendance

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow will argue Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Education overstepped its authority when it changed the way it tallied enrollment to account for learning time.
The state will counter that it was following Ohio laws that said e-school funding should be based on participation, not just enrollment.
The revised formula showed ECOT had inflated its attendance and owed the state a $60 million refund.
The school's survival and the future of online K-12 education could be affected by the court's decision.
Supporters and former students of the now-closed school were organizing a protest to accompany the arguments.
