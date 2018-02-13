Stabbing victim's last words helped police arrest suspects

Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead. (Source: KRON/CNN)

LIVERMORE, CA (KRON/CNN) – A 19-year-old woman, who was beaten, stabbed and dumped on the side of the road, clung to life just long enough to tell investigators who killed her, deputies say.

A motorist saw the young woman crawling along a rural Livermore, CA, road early Monday morning and called 911, according to Deputy Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old was suffering from a violent attack in which deputies say she was stabbed several times, dumped out of a car and left for dead.

“I think it’s a passionate crime. You could obviously see that something was going on where they wanted this young woman dead,” Kelly said.

Investigators say the victim pulled herself along the ground about 100 feet, which allowed the motorist to spot her.

The woman was then able to give authorities a name that led them to arrest a woman and man, both 19, at a Modesto, CA, home later Monday.

Kelly says crawling on the ground while barely clinging to life is a testament of the young woman’s will to live long enough to tell what happened to her.

“This victim really, really tried to survive, and she fought. And the last thing, we believe, that she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people who killed her. That’s pretty remarkable,” Kelly said.

The 19-year-old victim was airlifted from the scene but died at the hospital around 4:30 a.m. Her identity is not being released out of respect for the family.

