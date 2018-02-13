Reds Academy has lessons for Black History Month

Students will learn more about Black History Month Tuesday at Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn.
The P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy will be hosting a Black History Month event featuring more than 50 students from the AMIS (Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies) School.
The students will participate in a Q&A with Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker.
They also will learn about the roles African-Americans have played in Reds & MLB history from Reds Hall of Fame education manager Ken Freeman. T
The program runs from 10 am to Noon.
The Reds Youth Academy is located at 2026 E. Seymour Ave.
