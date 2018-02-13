School hopes to set Lincoln record on Valentine's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school is hoping it has enough love for Abraham Lincoln on Valentine's Day to break a world record.
A statement from Jefferson County Public Schools says students and teachers at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School plan to dress as the 16th president Wednesday in an attempt at breaking the record for the number of people dressed as Lincoln in one location. The number to beat, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is 250. The school is hoping to get all 567 students and staff members to participate.
Officials say all Lincolns will report to the school's gym Wednesday morning to be counted, and administrators will submit the information to Guinness.
