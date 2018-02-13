Boat ramp temporarily closed in Kentucky for maintenance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have announced the temporary closing of a boat ramp.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says Snake Creek Boat Ramp on Green River Lake in Adair County will be closed through March 1 for extension and maintenance work.
The agency said in a news release that Green River Lake has nine other ramps available to launch boats. A list of public boat ramps is available online .
