Boat ramp temporarily closed in Kentucky for maintenance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have announced the temporary closing of a boat ramp.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says Snake Creek Boat Ramp on Green River Lake in Adair County will be closed through March 1 for extension and maintenance work.

The agency said in a news release that Green River Lake has nine other ramps available to launch boats. A list of public boat ramps is available online .

