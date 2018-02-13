Police identify body of infant found buried in Ohio yard

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) - Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV report Riverside police have identified the body as Addalynn Marie George, born Dec. 21, 2017. Police say there are no suspects in what is being investigated as an abuse of a corpse.
The Montgomery County coroner's office has not determined a cause of death.
Officers went to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a dead infant. They found the baby's body buried behind a residence.
An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
