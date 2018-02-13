Streetcar stations to close during repairs for at least a month

Cincinnati streetcar stations will be close at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines, operators announced Monday.



Each station's repair will take between two and four days, according to Cincinnati Bell Connector.

No more than three of the 18 stations in the system will be affected at any one time.



A list of stations closed for repairs will be updated daily at cincinnatibellconnector.com and on social media with information directing customers to the nearest open station.

A sign at the closed station will let customers know that the station is out of service.



While concrete is being repaired at a station, the ticket vending machine will be removed for minor upgrades related to weatherproofing.



It is anticipated that the entire process will take at least four weeks, depending on weather.

