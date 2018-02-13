Officer jailed for lie about being shot during traffic stop

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - A now-fired Ohio police officer has been sentenced to three months in jail for shooting himself and falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.
The Times Reporter in New Philadelphia reports that a judge on Monday also sentenced former Newcomerstown officer Bryan Eubanks to community service and fines and restitution totaling about $4,500. He could face prison if he violates his two-year parole.
The 38-year-old Eubanks apologized in court. His attorney says the shooting was a suicide attempt and that Eubanks' actions resulted from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his police work.
Authorities say Eubanks claimed people in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April. Eubanks later confessed the lie.
He pleaded guilty to charges including inducing panic and tampering with evidence.
Information from: The Times Reporter, http://www.timesreporter.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Warren County Coroner's Office is responding to a head-on crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Township Tuesday morning.Full Story >
The Warren County Coroner's Office is responding to a head-on crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Township Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati city officials announced Thursday they are holding a series of community meetings so residents can weigh in on the relocation of District 5 police headquarters.Full Story >
Cincinnati city officials announced Thursday they are holding a series of community meetings so residents can weigh in on the relocation of District 5 police headquarters.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters are on scene battling a residential fire in Northside Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters are on scene battling a residential fire in Northside Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A portion of Covington's downtown is shut down Tuesday for a movie shoot.Full Story >
A portion of Covington's downtown is shut down Tuesday for a movie shoot.Full Story >
The man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in Springfield Township last week was her ex-boyfriend.Full Story >
The man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in Springfield Township last week was her ex-boyfriend.Full Story >