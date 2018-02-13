Police: Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself

The man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in Springfield Township last week was her ex-boyfriend, police said Monday.

Kourash Kiani, 26, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Kenesha Moore Friday night at a house on Tag Drive, court records show.

Moore's brother and current boyfriend called 911 to report the shooting just before 10 p.m.

She was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds when first responders arrived, according to police

Kiani fled the scene but was spotted nearby by police a short time later. He shot himself once as officers approached, warning him to drop his weapon.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition has not been released.

Police said he might face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Further details were not available.

