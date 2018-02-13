Crews battle Northside fire

Cincinnati firefighters are on scene investigating a fire in Northside Tuesday morning.

They were called to a large white residential building on Witler Street near Blue Rock Road just before 7 a.m.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The bulk of the fire was reported knocked down by 7:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell me the home is vacant but being rehabbed, so far no reports of anyone hurt in the fire @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/IwUaax1IW9 — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) February 13, 2018

