Crews battle Northside fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
NORTHSIDE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati firefighters are on scene investigating a fire in Northside Tuesday morning.

They were called to a large white residential building on Witler Street near Blue Rock Road just before 7 a.m.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The bulk of the fire was reported knocked down by 7:30 a.m.

