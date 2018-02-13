2 slain Ohio officers' families thank community for support

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they're grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.
The officers from the northeast Columbus suburb of Westerville, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli, were shot Saturday at a townhome where the suspect was wounded.
In a statement , the officers' families request privacy and say they need time to heal.
Westerville hasn't yet shared details on funeral plans for the officers.
Officials have said the wounded 30-year-old suspect, Quentin Smith, is expected to survive. He has been charged with aggravated murder. Court records didn't show an attorney for him.
A man accused of providing Smith with a gun also was arrested.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Warren County Coroner's Office is responding to a head-on crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Township Tuesday morning.Full Story >
The Warren County Coroner's Office is responding to a head-on crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Township Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati city officials announced Thursday they are holding a series of community meetings so residents can weigh in on the relocation of District 5 police headquarters.Full Story >
Cincinnati city officials announced Thursday they are holding a series of community meetings so residents can weigh in on the relocation of District 5 police headquarters.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters are on scene battling a residential fire in Northside Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters are on scene battling a residential fire in Northside Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A portion of Covington's downtown is shut down Tuesday for a movie shoot.Full Story >
A portion of Covington's downtown is shut down Tuesday for a movie shoot.Full Story >
The man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in Springfield Township last week was her ex-boyfriend.Full Story >
The man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in Springfield Township last week was her ex-boyfriend.Full Story >