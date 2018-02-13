1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Warren County crash

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Township in Tuesday morning, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.

A medical helicopter responded to the accident on Ohio 48 near Lytle Five Points Road just after 7:30 a.m., according to Warren County emergency dispatchers.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, coroner's officials said.

The person critically hurt was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, they said.

Ohio 48 will remain shut down for several hours while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates, a patrol dispatcher said.

