Berry Global plans $70M expansion with 150 new jobs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana-based plastics manufacturer Berry Global Group is considering a $70 million expansion that would add 150 production jobs over three years.
Evansville's city council gave preliminarily approval Monday to offering Berry Global about $4.2 million in tax benefits in hopes of convincing it to bring the planned production expansion to the southwestern Indiana city.
Berry Global spokeswoman Eva Schmitz tells the Evansville Courier & Press reports the Evansville-based company is considering the city for the project, but has a lot of factors to weigh when it considers expansions.
Berry Global has 23,000 employees at 130 locations across the nation, with 1,600 employees in Evansville.
Berry's tax abatement application says the production expansion proposal includes four new thermoforming lines with seven new printers for the production of drink cups and lids.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press
