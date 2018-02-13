NBA coach: 'We live in a racist country'

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX/CNN) - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the importance of celebrating Black History Month on Monday, emphasizing racism’s persistence in America.

“I think it's pretty obvious - the league is made up of a lot of black guys. So, to honor that and understand it is pretty simplistic. How would you ignore that?” he said. “But more importantly, we live in a racist country that hasn't figured it out yet. And it's always important to bring attention to it, even if it angers some people.”

Popovich, who has coached San Antonio since 1996, added the issue is one that is important to keep in the public discourse.

“The point is that you have to keep it in front of everybody's nose and understand it still hasn't been taken care of, and we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Popovich also said white privilege is a very real phenomenon and needs to be addressed. The former Air Force officer has been unequivocal in his views on American society, calling President Donald Trump a "soulless coward" last October and in December saying rich people were being "an ass" if they didn't give to charity.

