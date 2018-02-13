Former boxing champ Broner arrested in Atlanta

Former boxing champion and Cincinnati native Adrien Broner, 28, was arrested in Atlanta Monday, says TMZ Sports.

According to court documents, Broner was arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery charge.

TMZ says cops were called to the Lenox Square shopping center where a woman told police Broner had 'inappropriately groped her.'

Broner was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail though he denied the woman's claim, says TMZ.

Court documents say Broner was granted a $2,000 bond. Broner appeared in front of a judge at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, TMZ says.

