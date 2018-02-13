Bill to preserve liquor license quotas in Kentucky advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill aimed at blocking Gov. Matt Bevin's administration from ending liquor license quotas in Kentucky has been advanced by a Senate committee.

The bill would put regulatory limits on the number of liquor licenses into state law. It was approved by the Senate Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.

Two members of Senate leadership were split on the issue Tuesday.

The bill's sponsor is Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Higdon. He says voters who backed ballot measures allowing liquor sales in their communities did so knowing how many liquor stores would be permitted under the quota system, based on population.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer opposed the bill. He says the Bevin administration is trying to remove "artificial barriers to free enterprise."

The legislation is Senate Bill 110.

