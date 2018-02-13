County puts less information in public criminal court files

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Local prosecutors and defense attorneys in a Kentucky county are ending a longtime policy of including police reports, interviews and other evidence in a public criminal court file.

The Courier Journal reports that for decades Jefferson County has been among few jurisdictions to go beyond state law by having the local policy. The policy change would not make evidence public unless a case goes to trial or otherwise ends, which could be years after the case is filed.

County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said Monday the change is over issues of witnesses' safety, victims' privacy and a defendant's right to a fair trial and impartial jury.

The amended rule was approved by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. on Feb. 9.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

