Recipes: Caribbean Style Cobia

Here's a recipe for you to try:

Caribbean Style Cobia

Ingredients:

2 each 7 oz. Cobia Fillets (Grouper or Mahi work as well)

6 each 16/20 count Shrimp, Peeled and deveined with tail on

2 each Bamboo Skewers, 8” long

1 TBSP Blackening Spice

Pinch of Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

5 Spritz of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)

2 each Pineapple Spears, 4-5” Long

1/4 Cup Vanilla Rum Butter sauce

1/4 Cup Pineapple Salsa

2 tsp Coconut, Lightly Toasted

Directions:

Fire up the grill to 400°F. Place the fish and shrimp on a flat tray. Place three shrimp on each skewer through the thick, head end. (This will make them easier to handle) Sprinkle both sides of the fish and shrimp with blackening spice, sea salt, and black pepper. Ensure both sides have been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with extra virgin olive oil. Spray the fish and shrimp as well. Place the fish on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Flip the fish over carefully and repeat step 6. After flipping the fish, place your shrimp on the grill. Grill each side for 1-2 minutes. Place the pineapple spears on the grill for 1-2 minutes on each side until they have light grill marks. Transfer the fish, shrimp, and grilled pineapple to a serving platter. Drizzle each fish fillet with 2 oz. of vanilla rum butter sauce and divide the pineapple salsa and toasted coconut evenly over top. Plate each fish with a grilled pineapple spear and your favorite sides.

Ingredients for Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce:

4 TBSP White Wine, Dry

4 TBSP White Wine Vinegar

2 TBSP Shallots, Minced

1/3 Cup Heavy Cream

Pinch of Kosher Salt

1/2 LB Butter Unsalted, Cut into cubes and chilled

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract

Directions for Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce:

1. Combine white wine, white wine vinegar, and shallots in a saucepan over medium heat.

2. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes until liquid begins to thicken to a syrup consistency.

3. Add heavy cream and salt, mix well and simmer for 1 additional minute.

4. Reduce heat to low and slowly add cubed butter while constantly whisking to combine.

5. Remove from heat once all the butter has been incorporated and add the vanilla extract, mix well.

6. Strain the butter sauce to remove any particulates and serve immediately.

