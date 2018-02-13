Recipes: Grandma's Sugar Cookies

Here's a sweet recipe to try:

Grandma's Sugar Cookies

¾ cup shortening

1-1/2 cups white sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup buttermilk

In a medium mixing bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat well. Add vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, soda, salt and nutmeg. Stir with wire whisk. Alternate adding flour mixture and buttermilk to the shortening mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Dough will be soft. Drop by tablespoonfuls with cookie baller onto ungreased baking sheet. Place raisin or dried cherry in the center of each cookie, then sprinkle with sugar and bake at 375 degrees.

