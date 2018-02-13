Recipes: Sausage & Black Bean Chili over Rice

Here's a recipe you may want to check out.

Sausage & Black Bean Chili over Rice

½ lb. bulk sausage

¾ lb. bulk Italian sausage

1 cup onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-1/2 jalapeno peppers, seeded & minced

2 (15oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28oz.) whole tomatoes, pureed in blender

1-1/4 cup tomato juice

2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

4 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon Italian seasonings

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 bay leaves

3 cups rice, cooked

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

In a large frying pan, combine sausage, onions, garlic and peppers. Cook until sausage is browned and thoroughly cooked. Stir in remaining ingredients except cooked rice and shredded cheese. Simmer on low heat for 30-40 minutes. In soup bowls, place hot, cooked rice and then layer with chili. Sprinkle with cheese.

