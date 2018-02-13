Heart healthy recipes

February is National Heart Health Month! Did you know that reducing your LDL (“bad” cholesterol) by one percent can reduce your risk of heart disease two to three percent? Below are three heart-healthy meals that may help reduce your risk of heart disease.

Breakfast: Steel cut oats w/ginger and cinnamon:

Soluble fiber in oats help bind cholesterol and help you feel full.

1 cup steel cut oats2 tsp. ginger paste

4 cups water2 tsp. real maple syrup

2 tsp. cinnamon½ cup chopped almonds

Directions:

Boil water then add 1 cup steel cut oats and boil for 5 minutes. Turn heat down and cook oats uncovered for another 25-30 minutes until the water is all soaked up. Stir in ginger paste, cinnamon, maple syrup and almonds before serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Lunch: Mason jar Greek salad with tuna:

Corn oil lowers LDL better than coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil and canola oil due to plant stanol esters.

1 Tbsp. corn oil5 sliced grape tomatoes

1 Tbsp. balsamic or red wine vinegar½ cup chopped bell pepper

1 tsp. Dijon mustard3 oz. canned tuna

2 cups romaine lettuce or mixed greens1 Tbsp. chopped Kalamata olives

½ cup chopped cucumbers1 Tbsp. feta cheese

Directions:

Whisk together corn oil, vinegar and mustard and place in the bottom of a large (16 oz.) Mason jar. Layer the rest of the ingredients on top of each other. Put lid on and refrigerate salad overnight or until ready to eat. Shake salad until ingredients are blended. Serve cold.

Makes 1 large salad.

Dinner: Black bean chili

Beans are a fat-free, plant-based protein that is high in soluble fiber to help lower cholesterol & curb appetite.

2 Tbsp. corn oil

1 tsp, minced garlic or 1 clove garlic, minced

½ onion chopped (or ½ cup frozen onions)

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. oregano

½ tsp. chili powder

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes w/green chiles

½-1 tsp. salt to taste

2% milk shredded cheese (3/4 cup)

Directions:

Sautee onions, garlic & spices in corn oil. Add diced tomatoes and black beans and simmer for ~20 minutes. Salt to taste.Top with 2% milk shredded cheese.

Makes 6 servings

