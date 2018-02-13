Recipes: Chocolate Truffle Martini - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipes: Chocolate Truffle Martini

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
(Provided/Bonefish Grill)
Here's a recipe for a sweet treat to sip on.

Chocolate Truffle Martini

INGREDIENTS:

  • Chocolate Sauce – 1 1/2 tsp.
  • Ice - As needed
  • Godiva Chocolate Liqueur - 1.25 oz.
  • Frangelico - 0.75 oz.
  • Half and Half - 1 oz.
  • Whipped Cream – 1 oz.
  • Unsweetened Cocoa Powder - 1/4 tsp (For Garnish)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Drizzle chocolate sauce into martini glass using crossing motions.
  2. Fill separate pint glass with ice and add chocolate liqueur, Frangelico and half & half.
  3. Shake well and strain into martini glass.
  4. Add dollop of whipped cream on top.
  5. Sprinkle cocoa powder on top of whipped cream and serve.

