Funeral plans announced for slain Westerville officers

The Fraternal Order of Police announced the funeral plans for the Westerville officer shot to death in the line of duty Saturday.

Officers Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering will be laid to rest Friday, Feb. 16 at St. Paul Catholic Church, officials say.

The officers will arrive at the church at 9:30 a.m. before a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. with police ceremonials and honors following, say police.

Morelli, 54, and Joering, 39, were fatally shot while responding to a 911 hangup call around noon Saturday, Westerville police say.

Police charged Quentin L. Smith, 30, with two counts of aggravated murder Sunday.

Smith is accused of opening fire on the officers at a townhouse on Crosswind Drive.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in the names of both officers.

