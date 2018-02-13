Girl, 3, dies from flu complications

Alivia Viellieux, 3, died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia. (Source: Family photo/WISH/CNN)

MUNCIE, IN (WISH/CNN) - A community is mourning a 3-year-old girl who died Monday from complications with the flu.

Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.

And doctors say they're seeing more and more cases.

Dr. Bianca Maya, a pediatrician, said the majority of cases she is seeing right now are for the flu.

"It just takes a sneeze, cough, touching - touching a handle somebody else who is infected touching was previously touched, so very contagious," Maya said.

The symptoms of pneumonia resemble those of the flu: coughing, body aches, a fever. Pediatrician Dr. Michael Burt said that is the complication they worry about most.

Burt said any child should go to the doctor who is acutely ill, fatigued and not taking fluids in or not responding normally, as well as any child who has difficulty breathing.

He also says you should go to the doctor if symptoms get worse after the first two or three days.

The coroner says Alivia had been hospitalized with the flu before she died.

Doctors also recommend getting flu shots.

Pediatricians say it's not 100 percent effective, but many people who get the flu after having the shot tend to have milder cases.

