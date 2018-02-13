APNewsBreak: Pillich to leave governor's race, back Cordray

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Democrats' lone female governor candidate is leaving the race to back rival Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog.
A Democrat close to Cordray's campaign tells The Associated Press that former state Rep. Connie Pillich will drop out and endorse Cordray on Wednesday. The person requested anonymity because the information hadn't been made public.
The decision comes on the heels of a positive wave for Pillich's longshot bid amid a crowded Democratic field.
Ex-Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell campaigned and raised money for her and she won the endorsement of EMILY's List, a politically influential group that elects women who favor abortion rights.
Pillich's decision is another coup for Cordray, who is consolidating support among former rivals as he positions to take on Republicans' favored candidate: Attorney General Mike DeWine.
