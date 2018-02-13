Mumps scare prompts warning to Middletown parents

A mumps scare at Highview Middle School in Middletown prompted the school's nurse to send home a letter to parents, school officials say.

The Middletown City School District said that the child's symptoms are consistent with the disease, but have not been confirmed by laboratory results yet.

The school district says that it was a sixth grader who was sent home with symptoms.

Highview's school nurse sent home a letter to parents explaining that other students may have been exposed to mumps while at school.

The letter also states that the disease can be spread by coughing, sneezing, or talking, as well as sharing cups and utensils, or touching things with unwashed hands.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands, the letter says. Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after exposure.

The school's nurse asks parents to call the school's health office if they have any questions or concerns.

