Traffic shut down at crash scene near Xavier University's campus

Cincinnati police are responding to a serious accident at Victory Parkway and Dana Avenue.

Traffic is shut down in all directions.

The intersection is near the Xavier University campus.

Police say a car left the roadway and struck a tree. They have described it as a serious injury accident.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

The entire intersection is currently closed. Drivers should find other routes. pic.twitter.com/Kjz8pf3QAZ — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 13, 2018

@CincyPD District 4 officers on scene of a serious injury accident at Victory Pkwy. & Dana Ave. Traffic is shut down in all directions. Traffic Unit is responding to investigate. One car left the roadway & struck a tree. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/u2YqLqR9Pe — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.