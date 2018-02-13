Traffic shut down at crash scene near Xavier University's campus - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Traffic shut down at crash scene near Xavier University's campus

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are responding to a serious accident at Victory Parkway and Dana Avenue.

Traffic is shut down in all directions.

The intersection is near the Xavier University campus.

Police say a car left the roadway and struck a tree. They have described it as a serious injury accident.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly