What's in store for AJ McCarron? Grievance ruling expected this week

Bengals fans may get a clearer picture of AJ McCarron's future in Cincinnati this week.

McCarron hopes to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, according to bengals.com.

About a year ago, he filed a grievance challenging the team's decision to put him on a non-football injury list during his 2014 rookie season. The main question at hand, phrased well by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, goes something like this: did the Bengals have a proper medical basis for putting McCarron on the NFI list to start the 2014 season?

The answer would determine McCarron's eligibility to become a restricted or unrestricted free agent.

If McCarron is a restricted free agent after this is all said and done, the Bengals would get compensation were he to leave. If he's unrestricted, the Bengals would get no compensation -- which would be in the McCarron camp's best interest, as no other factors could control what other teams would be interested in him.

A decision regarding the grievance could come down this week, possibly Thursday.

