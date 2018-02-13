Ohio church offering drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

Can't make it inside to worship but still want to recognize Ash Wednesday and what it means?

That is exactly the question a southwest Ohio church posted to social media Tuesday. The post said those who stop by will receive a prayer and ashes:

We will again be offering Drive Through Ashes from 5-6 pm on Feb. 14. Stop by to receive a prayer and ashes. We would love to see you.

P.S. Picture is from last year. God bless Bob! At least this year it will be warmer.

Red Lion United Methodist Church is located at 3466 N. State Route 741 in Franklin.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.